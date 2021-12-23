Man injured during Levin police arrest dies in hospital

A man placed in an induced coma after being injured during a police arrest in Levin on Tuesday has died in hospital.

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The 65-year-old died in Wellington Regional Hospital overnight, Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said in a statement.

Police say the man was in the process of being arrested by police about 3pm on Tuesday when he fell to the ground.

"Initial information indicates that during the arrest process both the officer and the man fell to the ground, with the man hitting his head," police said in an earlier statement.

The police officer attending called for medical assistance and the man was transported to hospital.

"Police extend their sincere condolences to the man’s whānau and friends for their loss," Fraser said.

He said investigations into the incident are in its early stages and police will not be making any further comment at this time.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the man’s whānau at this distressing time," he said.

"This is tragic news no one wants to ever hear."

Several investigations into the circumstances around the incident have been launched, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV footage that covers Oxford Street, in the vicinity of number 47, has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211221/5849.