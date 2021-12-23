Man dies after 'incident' on SH35 east of Ōpōtiki

A man has died on State Highway 35 near Ōpape Beach, east of Ōpōtiki on Friday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say the highway is closed, and may be closed for some time.

Police responded to the "incident" at 6:15am, and are now making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

They are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man on that part of the road on Thursday night, or Friday morning.

People travelling to the East Cape and areas east of Ōpape Beach should consider delaying their journey, or take SH2 from Ōpōtiki and travel via Gisborne.

Police say those travelling west from areas of the Cape should also delay their travel plans.

Anyone with information that could assist police with inquiries is asked to contact 105 and quote job number P049061590.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.