Auckland sees ‘particularly rapid increase in Campylobacter’

There has been a rapid increase in gastro illnesses in Auckland this summer, with numbers almost doubling in the last two weeks.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) says it is currently being notified of more than 100 cases per week of gastroenteritis bugs, like Salmonella and Campylobacter in the Auckland region.

It’s not unusual for numbers to spike in summer, but ARPHS has seen a “particularly rapid increase in Campylobacter”.

Symptoms of Campylobacter can include stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting, which can last for a week or longer.

Contaminated food and water are main causes of the illnesses, which thrive in warmer temperatures. About half of all cases of Campylobacter are linked to chickens.

Dr Jay Harrower from ARPHS is urging the public to take care while preparing chicken and other meat products.

“Most importantly chill, prepare and cover poultry properly: store it in containers, keep it chilled, defrost it thoroughly, keep it separate, cook it fully and wash your hands regularly when preparing it,” says Harrower.

“And avoid the common mistake of washing raw chicken - it’s a recipe for spreading and spraying the nasty bugs!"

People can also get gastro illnesses from swimming in contaminated water. ARPHS says it’s important to check Safeswim every time you head to the beach.