A serious crash between a ute and a truck has blocked a section of State Highway in Waikato on Wednesday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police said the crash was near the intersection of SH3 and Ingram Rd, Rukuhia and occurred around 4pm.

The crash has blocked SH3 and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.