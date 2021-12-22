New Covid-19 community case in Hutt Valley

There is one new community Covid-19 case to report in the Hutt Valley area of the Wellington region on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A Covid-19 test (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The case, who has established links to the Lakes District Health Board area, is self isolating.

Interviews with the case have also identified a small number of household contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged.

There are also five initial locations of interest on the ministry's website.

"Members of the public are asked to monitor the ministry’s locations of interest page, which is updated regularly," the ministry said.

"We are also asking anyone in the Hutt Valley area with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated - and remain isolated until they return a negative test result."

It comes as there were 56 new community cases to report in New Zealand on Wednesday.