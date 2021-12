A man is in a critical condition after "exiting" a moving vehicle in Palmerston North on Wednesday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The incident happened on Main Street shortly before 7pm.

In a statement police say officers and ambulance "responded to an incident ... in which a man has exited a moving motor vehicle".

The man was transported to Palmerston North hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and police are investigating.