Covid-negative Auckland hospital escapee returns to MIQ

A recent returnee who self-discharged from an Auckland hospital along with their child on Monday, after being transferred there from MIQ, has voluntarily returned to the facility to complete their managed isolation.

Middlemore Hospital.

The traveller, who had returned a negative day zero test after entering the country, had been transferred to Middlemore Hospital from an MIQ facility at midnight on Sunday, a Northern region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson earlier said.

The returnee left the Emergency Department around 2am on Monday, and police were notified at 2.25am.

The parent returned to the facility on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday in a statement.

The child, who had been taken to the hospital with their parent as they were too young to be left unattended in managed isolation, has also returned.

The pair still have seven days of their isolation to complete.

Further tests have been carried out on both the parent and child.

Police will make inquiries into the incident to determine if any further action is required.