The body found in Wellington Harbour on Tuesday has been confirmed as Jack Skellet, 23.

Jack Skellet. (Source: NZ Police.)

Police say Skellett was reported overdue from a kayaking trip at around 10pm on Monday.

His body was found on Tuesday night.

Police say they will continue to make inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

A rāhui is in place between Burdens Gate and the southern point of Camp Bay, Eastbourne, until 6am on Christmas Day.