Tauranga beachgoers told to watch for great white sharks

Beachgoers in Tauranga are being told to be vigilant, as the number of great white shark sightings in the area have increased.

The risk of shark attacks is small. But, marine biologist Melissa Kellett said reported sightings of the great whites had increased since May 2020.

Kellett, who had been studying sharks in Tauranga for five years, said great white sharks had been spotted in the Bowentown area of the Tauranga Harbour and along the coastline.

The Department of Conservation said there were at least six individual great whites in the area based on photographic ID. But, it said estimates of the number of sharks in the area couldn’t be confirmed.

Kellett estimated the sharks were about 1.5 to 3.5 metres in length, meaning they were probably juveniles and sub-adults.

DOC Marine Expert Clinton Duffy said seeing great white sharks in shallow coastal areas and harbours was not unusual, and smaller creatures appeared to remain in New Zealand coastal waters year-round.

But, he said most encounters with sharks happened between December and May as people went to the beach and the great whites returned to feed in local coastal waters.

Duffy said it was common for great whites to develop preferences for certain places.

He urged people to exit the water quickly and calmly if they spotted one, and report the sighting to DOC.

“Sharks are predatory animals but do not normally perceive humans as prey and most encounters with white sharks do not result in the shark biting the human,” Duffy said.

“If you are visiting the ocean you need to be a little bit vigilant and aware of what’s happening around you and swim where there are surf lifesaving patrols, and don’t swim or dive alone.

“If you are heading out on the water exercise caution and avoid swimming in the main channels where there are a lot of birds diving, or berleying from kayaks and jet skis when fishing.”

There are about 66 types of sharks found in Aotearoa’s waters. Most of them are rarely-seen deep water species, and many are threatened or endangered internationally.

Great white sharks are protected by law in New Zealand. That means it’s illegal to hunt, harm, or kill them.