Pasifika home isolation pilot expands following success

An Auckland home isolation pilot has been so successful supporting Pasifika with Covid and their close contacts that it's being upscaled next month.

South Seas Healthcare has led the pilot, seeing a mobile outreach team visit 32 households to provide support to families in home isolation.

They prepare in the van with PPE gear, testing equipment and documentation, they're not just bringing clinical care but food boxes and social support too.

As soon as they get a referral, the 30-strong team swings into action, sometimes quick enough to arrive at the location in 45 minutes.

They've made up to 108 calls a day, and their success has seen the Government expand the programme from next month.

"We have an approach that is boots on the ground, on the doorstep, face to face," South Seas Healthcare chair Dr Teuila Percival said.

"It's really important because it's then you find out who's at home and what their needs actually are."

Next month's expansion will see South Seas open a coordination hub that will see all Pasifika cases taken to the hub to work with Pacific providers.

But there are still tough times ahead.

While Pasifika are close to 90 per cent double vaccinated, many were late out of the gate, meaning they will need to wait longer for the booster believed to be more effective against the Omicron variant.

With this in mind, South Seas Healthcare staff know it's far from over, but for now it's heading off to the next job and helping as many families as they can.