Person dies after vehicle goes down bank near Queenstown

Source: 1News

One person has died following a two-car crash on Gibbston Valley Highway, State Highway 6, near Queenstown on Monday morning.

The vehicle down a bank off Gibbston Valley Highway.

The vehicle down a bank off Gibbston Valley Highway. (Source: 1News)

The crash saw one of the vehicles go off the road and down a bank around 10.30am.

The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Two other people with injuries in the second vehicle were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

One lane is now open and traffic control is in place.

Motorists are asked to be patient while the backlog clears.

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances around the crash.

New ZealandAccidentsDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

Trampers told to watch out for more bed bugs on Kepler Track

2

69 new Covid community cases, 9 new Omicron cases at border

3

Boy, 12, jointly charged with murder of Northland man

4

Christopher Luxon: ‘We’ve let standards slip’ in education

5

Case with high-powered firearm inside thrown onto Timaru road

Latest Stories

Son who sparked Byron Bay lockdown fined $35K

Person dies after vehicle goes down bank near Queenstown

Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

Person dies after paragliding incident near Raglan

Over $1M sought in refunds for power, broadband customers

Related Stories

Person dies after paragliding incident near Raglan

Case with high-powered firearm inside thrown onto Timaru road

Trampers told to watch out for more bed bugs on Kepler Track

SH1 near Ōtaki closed after fatal crash