Person dies after vehicle goes down bank near Queenstown

One person has died following a two-car crash on Gibbston Valley Highway, State Highway 6, near Queenstown on Monday morning.

The vehicle down a bank off Gibbston Valley Highway. (Source: 1News)

The crash saw one of the vehicles go off the road and down a bank around 10.30am.

The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Two other people with injuries in the second vehicle were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

One lane is now open and traffic control is in place.

Motorists are asked to be patient while the backlog clears.

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances around the crash.