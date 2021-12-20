Manawatū Jets basketball player dies in Horowhenua crash

Source: 1News

A young Manawatū Jets basketball player has died in a Horowhenua crash between a car and a truck on Monday morning.

Jake McKinlay.

Jake McKinlay. (Source: Photosport)

The club has paid tribute to Jake McKinlay on its Facebook page.

"It's with heavy hearts and immense sadness; we mourn the passing of a member of the Jets family, Jake McKinlay, who was tragically taken in a car accident this morning," the post reads.

"We have no words that can express the sorrow and loss of this exceptional young man who still had his whole life ahead of him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jake's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Fly high, brother. Lots of love always, Jake.

"Your Jets fam xx 💚".

The New Zealand National Basketball League have also paid tribute to McKinlay on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday police say the driver of the car in the State Highway 1 crash near Ōtaki died at the scene.

BasketballAccidentsManawatu-Wanganui

