State Highway 1 at Manakau, just north of Ōtaki in the lower North Island is closed after a serious crash involving a car and a truck.

Road cones (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just north of South Manakau Road shortly before 6am on Monday.

Police say the road is closed and motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling on SH1 this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.