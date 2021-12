A man has been charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Palmerston North which happened on Sunday.

Police say the 20-year-old is charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man was hit by a car on Grey Street just before 12:30pm on Sunday 19 December.

He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday, December 23.