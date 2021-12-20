Dead leopard seal decapitated in ‘horror’ act

Source: 1News

The Department of Conservation is appealing for information after a dead leopard seal was decapitated over the weekend, at Southland’s Monkey Island.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: Supplied)

DOC says it was first alerted to the dead seal last week, and after working with tāngata whenua of Oraka Aparima Rūnaka, it was decided to allow the animal to naturally decompose.

The seal’s body was then illegally decapitated, "to the horror of both groups," DOC says in a statement.

“This act is both incredibly disrespectful, and illegal under the Marine Mammals Protection Act”, says DOC's Ros Cole.

It is an offence to take any part of a marine mammal that has not naturally separated, Cole says.

Leopard seals normally dwell in the Antarctic but visit New Zealand’s shores sometimes in autumn-winter.

It is not known why the seal may have come ashore in December.

DOC is asking anyone with information to call 0800 DOC HOT and ask for the Invercargill team.

New ZealandSouthlandAnimalsCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

2

NZ's first Omicron case left MIQ before variant identified

3

Dead leopard seal decapitated in ‘horror’ act

4

Davidson wants Farmers store to take 'stronger' stand on profiling

5

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

Latest Stories

28 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

EPL continues despite low vaccinations, widespread outbreak

Bucket missing from Wellington's Cuba Street fountain found

NZ's first Omicron case left MIQ before variant identified

Sodhi spins most economical spell in Super Smash history

Related Stories

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

33 pilot whales die in Far North mass stranding

Police warn public not to approach wanted man