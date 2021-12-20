Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

A man has received a serious eye injury after being shot with a paintball gun in Auckland's Newmarket on Monday night.

Broadway in Auckland's Newmarket. (Source: Google Maps)

The man was standing on Broadway about 11.30pm when a vehicle drove past and he was shot with a paintball gun.

Police told 1News the man received a serious injury to his eye and is currently in Auckland City Hospital.

Following this incident, police said they received several more reports of similar behaviour of a person using a paintball gun, including a second victim who was struck in the head and required medical treatment.

"Excellent work by one of our police staff members who tracked the vehicle allegedly involved on CCTV allowing police to locate and stop the car in St Heliers," the police spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, two adults, aged 28 and 18, along with two young persons, aged 15 and 13, were taken into custody."

Police said the adults would appear in Auckland District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding causing grievous bodily harm (reckless disregard), injuries with reckless disregard and wrecklessly discharging a firearm.

Meanwhile, the 15 and 13-year-old will be referred to Youth Aid.

"We hope the swift arrests provides some degree of comfort to the victims involved in these matters and sends a strong message that police will not tolerate this type of reckless and dangerous offending," police said.

