9 new Omicron cases at NZ's border

Source: 1News

Nine new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been detected at New Zealand’s border on Monday.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the country to 22.

The Ministry of Health said one person who was an Omicron case has now recovered. They have been released from MIQ because they were no longer infectious.

The rest of the cases are in MIQ.

There are no Omicron cases in the community.

“Health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously,” the Ministry of Health said.

“This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, robust infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.”

On Sunday, five Omicron cases were detected at the border.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Trampers told to watch out for more bed bugs on Kepler Track

2

69 new Covid community cases, 9 new Omicron cases at border

3

Boy, 12, jointly charged with murder of Northland man

4

Christopher Luxon: ‘We’ve let standards slip’ in education

5

Case with high-powered firearm inside thrown onto Timaru road

Latest Stories

Person dies after vehicle goes down bank near Queenstown

Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

Person dies after paragliding incident near Raglan

Over $1M sought in refunds for power, broadband customers

Kangaroo Island wildlife returning after Black Summer bushfires

Related Stories

Fears grow over another year without international students

69 new Covid community cases, 9 new Omicron cases at border

Upper Hutt council sticks with no vaccine pass rule

Omicron outbreak would mirror NSW's leap in cases - expert