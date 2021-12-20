9 new Omicron cases at NZ's border

Nine new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been detected at New Zealand’s border on Monday.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the country to 22.

The Ministry of Health said one person who was an Omicron case has now recovered. They have been released from MIQ because they were no longer infectious.

The rest of the cases are in MIQ.

There are no Omicron cases in the community.

“Health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously,” the Ministry of Health said.

“This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, robust infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.”

On Sunday, five Omicron cases were detected at the border.