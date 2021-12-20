69 new Covid community cases, 9 new Omicron cases at border

There are 69 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in Papamoa. (Source: istock.com)

Nine new Omicron cases have also been detected at the border, taking the total to 22. Zero of the Omicron cases are in the community.

Of the 69 community cases, 59 are in Auckland, seven are in Waikato, two are in Western Bay of Plenty and one is in Taranaki.

Sixty-two people are in hospital with the virus — all in the North Island — including seven in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The Waikato's seven new cases are located in Te Kūiti (5), Huntly (1) and Tokoroa (1).

The ministry said the fresh Taranaki case is linked to a case in New Plymouth.

MidCentral DHB had also become the ninth DHB to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone, it said.

Nelson-Marlborough is next in line, with about 550 doses to go.

Two cases were also picked up in MIQ on Monday. They both had arrived in New Zealand on December 17, testing positive for the virus at day one testing.

One of them had flown from Ireland and the other had flown in from Great Britain.

On Sunday there were 55 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.

