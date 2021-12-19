Social media star Jake Paul knocks out former UFC champ

Social media star Jake Paul's taken his professional record to 5-0 after a clinical KO of former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Fighting in Tampa, Florida the fight lacked spark until the sixth round of the eight round bout.

Woodley left Paul bleeding after catching his forehead with a stray elbow, before Paul ended matters with a right which caught his rival flush.

It's Paul's second win over Woodley. He then fired verbal barbs at UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

"It was a tough fight. The blood was getting in my eye from when he elbowed me. I got the job done. I was setting the shot the whole fight. He didn't see it coming ... like a lumberjack, timber," he said.

"It's got to be the best moment of my life. Look at the year I just had. Four fights, I've knocked out every single person I've fought.

"[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz - you are b----- for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s----. I'll take you next."