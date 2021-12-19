Otago fruit growers feeling positive after a tough year

It's been a tough two years for Central Otago fruit growers as they navigate the effects of the pandemic and staffing shortages.

Harry Roberts, Orchardist at H&J Roberts in Central Otago says he's still after some more staff but community help and seasonal workers allowed back into the country is helping to make it possible.

Days of torrential rain saw hundreds of thousands of cherries split and ruined at H&J Roberts Orchard, the worst loss the company had seen.

Dennys Orchard in Clyde was also damaged in the floods.

Worker Denise Paulin says the effects of the flooding was awful.

"It was absolutely devastating for me especially to see all that water running through the orchard, but at the end of the day, nobody was killed and nobody was injured."

Summerfruit New Zealand says around half of Central Otago’s cherry crop was damaged last season - unable to be sold - equating to 50 million dollars in lost revenue.

But this year's crop's holding up and growers say they're feeling positive.