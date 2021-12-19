Man injured in central Auckland shooting

Source: 1News

A man is injured and a vehicle was damaged after a shooting in central Auckland in the early hours of Monday.

A file image of a police officer.

Police said they received reports of a gun being shot on Nelson Street shortly before 1.30am.

Detective senior sergeant Khush Kullar said when police went to the scene, they were approached by a man who had a gunshot injury to his hand.

Kullar said police also found a vehicle that was damaged by gunshots in a carpark around the area.

The man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police are speaking to the man and a scene examination is taking place on Monday.

Kullar said police are aware residents of nearby apartment buildings may have filmed at least part of the incident.

He asked people with any information that could help police to come forward.

They are asked to call police on 105 and quote the file number 211220/9061.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

