Man ‘deliberately hit’ with car in Palmerston North - police

A man has been hospitalised following a hit and run incident in Palmerston North on Sunday.

In a statement police say, "the man was crossing the road and became involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist driving a Black Ford Territory, registration ETS464".

They say "it appears that the driver of the car deliberately hit the elderly male and left the scene".

The vehicle in question has since been located on Rangitikei Street and was unattended.

The man is in Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking members of the public with any information to contact Police on 105, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and refer to job number P049004525.