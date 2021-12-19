England quick bizarrely starts bowling spin during Ashes

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

Ollie Robinson has put his hand up as England's potential frontline spinner for the rest of the Ashes, debuting his tweakers on Day 4 of the second Test in Adelaide.

Normally a pace bowler delivering speeds of over 130km/h, Robinson reverted to off spin for a short period during the first session on Sunday.

It was made even more peculiar given he had dismissed Australian captain Steve Smith only a short time earlier.

However, he showed he was no mug when it came to slow bowling too, and even received complements from the Fox Cricket commentators.

After the break, Robinson was back at full speed and took the wicket of Travis Head, who holed out in the deep.

As of 8.30pm (NZ time), Australia are 192/7 in their second innings with a lead of 425 runs.

Cricket

