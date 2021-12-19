55 new Covid community cases, 5 new Omicron cases at border

There are 55 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health worker wearing PPE for Covid-19 (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Of the new cases, 41 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty, and seven are in Taranaki.

Five more Omicron cases have also been detected at the border, the ministry said. This takes the total number of Omicron cases in New Zealand to 13. Zero of these cases are in the community.

Fifty-six people are in hospital with the virus — all in the North Island — including six in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The ministry said Waikato's new cases are in Te Kūiti (3) and Tokoroa (1).

Three of Waikato's new cases have been linked and the other is under investigation to determine any links to previous cases.

The Bay of Plenty's three new cases are in Tauranga and all have been linked to previous cases.

In Taranaki, four of its seven new cases are linked to the Eltham cluster. Two are linked to the New Plymouth case.

The ministry said the remaining case will be transferred to Auckland's numbers as they reside there for work purposes but have a permanent Taranaki address.

Eight cases were also announced in MIQ on Sunday.

The cases had arrived in New Zealand between December 7 and 16 from Sri Lanka, Tanzania, the US, UK, Nigeria and Singapore.

They also tested positive for the virus at routine testing between day three and nine.

There were 39 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Saturday.