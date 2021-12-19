Five new Omicron cases at NZ's border

There are five new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant detected at New Zealand's border today.

Whole genome sequencing has detected the five further cases, bringing the total number of cases of Omicron in New Zealand to 13. Zero of these cases are in the community.

(Source: istock.com)

One of the new cases has recovered while four remain in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

The recovered case arrived from London via Singapore on December 7 and tested positive for Covid-19 on day one.

As a precautionary measure, the 30 other passengers on their flight are regarded as close contacts

27 of these passengers have completed day nine tests and returned negative results.

Testing is underway for the remaining three passengers.

There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand on Sunday.