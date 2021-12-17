Teen surf star Vette keeping late dad near ahead of big 2022

Teen surfing champ Saffi Vette says it’s the “village” around her that has allowed her to experience a stellar 2021 — and hopefully more success in 2022.

The 19-year-old is currently on Matakana Island securing sponsorship before heading to Australia for coaching and qualifying.

She told 1News it's support like what she’s experienced in Mount Maunganui that has helped her get this far.

"I’m just surrounding myself with good people and making sure I'm having fun while doing it," Vette said.

2021 has been a big year for Vette; winning the national title at Piha in January after her dad Andrew died just months earlier.

“I think he's definitely grounded me and put values into me that I support and I'm really grateful for that,” she said.

“I've had so many great experiences because of him."

His initials are now inked to the underside of her board, making sure he’s there for every moment.

“I haven't had any tattoos on my body yet, so for nationals I just wrote AV.

“I knew he'd be watching and be super proud."

Vette is looking to make more waves in 2022 when she takes part in the Challenger Tour in Australia.

"I’m heading over there to get some coaching, sorting out my boards and then I'm doing the qualifying series."

This year Vette jumped to No.3 in New Zealand’s ranks and she hopes she can do enough on the second tier tour to become just the second Kiwi woman to make the full world tour.

"It definitely takes a village to make an individual.

“For me, my whole community has made me into the person that I am."

Women's surfing is booming in popularity, although Vette noted that’s partly been helped by pay equity.

"I think it was only right for it happen.

“There's been a history in sports of women not having equal pay so for surfing to lead the charge and have impact on the world of sport is really, really awesome."