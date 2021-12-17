6 gang members arrested after Northland violence

Northland Police have arrested a number of gang members and associates following ongoing tensions between the Head Hunters and Black Power gangs.

Rifle recovered by Northland police. (Source: Supplied)

Police said in a statement on Friday increasing gang tensions this month have resulted in separate firearms incidents where shots were fired at a house and a vehicle in Raumanga.

"As a result of ongoing investigations into these gang tensions, six search warrants have been carried out in Whangarei this week, resulting in six arrests," the statement said.

Four of the arrested are Black Power gang members or associates, while two associates of the Head Hunters have also been arrested.

A shotgun, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were located during the warrants.

Five people are facing drugs or firearm-related charges and have or are due to appear in the Whangarei District Court, while the sixth person has been given a pre-charge warning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, Northland Organised Crime Unit, says the investigation into the two firearms incidents remain ongoing.

“We have spoken to a number of individuals in relation to these incidents, however so far people have not been forthcoming with information.

“We know there are multiple people out there with information about these matters and we urge them to do the right thing and come forward to police.

“Any information provided to police will be treated in strict confidence, and information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

“Fortunately no one was harmed in these incidents but it could’ve been much worse," Verry said.