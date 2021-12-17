Person dies after being pulled from water by Far North boaties

A person has died after being found unconscious in the water by a group of boaties off the coast of Pukenui in the Far North.

Pukenui wharf.

Pukenui wharf. (Source: Google Maps)

Police told 1News they received an emergency call just after 1pm advising occupants of a boat had located an unconscious person.

The person was recovered from the water and CPR administered by the boaties until emergency services could take over.

Police say emergency services responded to the scene quickly, but "unfortunately the person was not able to be revived".

Police are currently carrying out inquiries to identify the person.

The incident is being referred to the coroner.

