A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Dargaville on Thursday night.

Ranfurly St and Plunket St in Dargaville. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Ranfurly Street and Plunket Street shortly before 8.15pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died from their injuries shortly afterwards.

A police spokesperson says the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police also want to remind motorists to take extra care on the roads as we head into the holiday period.