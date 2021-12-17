Karaka, Johnson back as Silver Ferns name quad series team

The Silver Ferns have named their squad for next month's quad series in England with defenders and first-time mums Phoenix Karaka and Kayla Johnson back in the fold.

Phoenix Karaka. (Source: Getty)

Karaka and Johnson feature in coach Dame Noeline Taurua's 14-strong squad alongside debutants Filda Vui and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

Dame Noeline said all four players performed at the Ferns’ three-day trials camp in Wellington this week, bringing plenty of energy to the environment and thoroughly deserved their place in the touring squad.

“As new mums this Silver Ferns camp has been a new experience for Phoenix and Kayla but both athletes made the most of their opportunities on court and deserve their place back in the black dress with the chance to push their claim for a spot at the Commonwealth Games,” she said.

“It hasn’t been an easy road for either one of them but that determination, experience and desire to wear the Silver Fern stood out this week.”

With regular captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio unavailable after welcoming her second child last month, Gina Crampton will step up to captain the side.

Dame Noeline added Mystics shooter Vui and Stars mid-courter Reuelu-Buchanan were being rewarded for making that final push to elevate their games.

“Both Filda and Mila really put their hands up for selection with the energy and explosive play that they delivered this week.

"They have demonstrated the pure values which are at the core of being a Silver Fern and I’m really excited to see how they perform against world class opponents.”

Next month's tournament is a pivotal step in the Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign, with it being the first time in two years that the team has travelled overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got our eyes on the Commonwealth Games and with only seven months to go we cannot underestimate the importance of this Netball Quad Series," Dame Noeline said.

"We have an opportunity to play three other world-class teams and build on what we have already achieved this year."

The Silver Ferns will play England, South Africa and Australia at the tournament before the top two sides face off in a final on Thursday January 20.

Mid-courter Maddy Gordon was ruled out of selection due to a minor knee injury.

Silver Ferns - Netball Quad Series Team

Karin Burger

Gina Crampton (captain)

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Kayla Johnson

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Claire Kersten

Tiana Metuarau

Grace Nweke

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Shannon Saunders

Filda Vui

Maia Wilson

Sam Winders