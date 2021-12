A homicide investigation is underway after a baby boy admitted to Starship Children’s Hospital on Wednesday with critical “non-accidental” injuries died.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The 10-month-old died in hospital on Friday evening, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor of Waitematā Police said.

A post-mortem is underway and as a result the investigation has been upgraded to a homicide inquiry, he said.