Covid-19 has been detected in a wastewater sample in Napier taken on December 15.

Wastewater samples being tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health say it could be due to recently recovered cases, transient visitors or undetected cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Health officials are asking anyone in the Hawke's Bay region with Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

There were 76 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Friday.