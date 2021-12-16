Unknown community Covid-19 cases may be in Gisborne

The Ministry of Health says a sixth wastewaster sample taken from Gisborne has come back positive, indicating possible unknown Covid-19 cases in the community.

Gisborne. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the latest sample to come back positive was taken on Tuesday, December 14.

"This is the sixth positive wastewater result for Tairāwhiti in recent weeks, indicating there may be unknown cases in the community," the statement said.

"Anyone who has symptoms – no matter how mild – is asked to get tested, even if they are vaccinated - and stay home until they return a negative test result."

There were no other new, unexpected wastewater results to report on Thursday.

It comes as the ministry reported 91 new Covid-19 cases in the community.

The new cases are in Northland (2), Auckland (55), Waikato (7), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes (1) and Taranaki (16).