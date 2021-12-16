91 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

Source: 1News

There are 91 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Sticker encouraging social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sticker encouraging social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (2), Auckland (55), Waikato (7), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes (1), and Taranaki (16).

The news comes as 90 per cent of the New Zealand population aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

New Zealand recorded 74 new community cases and one death on Wednesday.

A change in the way the Ministry of Health reports Covid-19 cases in the country means Thursday's data only covers cases recorded from 9am to 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The ministry is transitioning to reporting case figures from midnight on one day to midnight on the next day, instead of its current 24 hour period starting from 9am.

