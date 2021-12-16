NZ's first Omicron case discovered in Christchurch MIQ - Bloomfield

New Zealand’s first Omicron Covid-19 case has been discovered in a Christchurch MIQ facility, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

"We’ve identified our first case of Omicron variant in New Zealand," the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in a media conference.

The person arrived in the country on a flight from Germany via Dubai, which landed in Auckland before being transferred to Christchurch.

“All the people in that flight are in two separate hotels in Christchurch," Bloomfield said.

The person with Omicron is in a Christchurch Sudima hotel. They were tested on day one, and a positive result was reported on day two on December 12.

The case was then reported on December 13. Subsequent genome testing confirmed they have the Omicron variant.

One person on the same flight tested positive for Covid-19 on day 0/1 testing, Bloomfield said. Whole genome sequencing for the case confirmed it is the Delta strain.

It comes after the Ministry of Health on Thursday recorded 91 Covid-19 cases in the community - all in the North Island.

Yesterday, it was reported 14 air crew who are isolating in an MIQ facility were due to have their most recent Covid-19 test results back today. They have been classified as close contacts of an Australian Omicron case.