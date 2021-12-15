Still no Omicron in NZ, aircrew contacts await results

Covid-19 test results are expected on Thursday for 14 aircrew isolating in an MIQ facility after being named close contacts of an Omicron case in Australia earlier this week.

The group underwent pre-departure PCR tests prior to flying to New Zealand, which came back negative, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News.

The crew members have been in MIQ since arriving in the country on Monday night, as per standard international air crew arrival procedure.

They will stay in the facility for 10 days, where they will undergo further testing.

All of the 34 passengers on the flight are in MIQ as per international arrival requirements, of which 33 have returned a negative day 0/1 test and one person is exempt from testing due to their age.

"Infection prevention controls and PPE requirements are in place in MIQ facilities, airports and on flights to help reduce the risk of potential transmission," the spokesperson said.

“The Ministry continues to assess the settings at the border in light of emerging evidence regarding the Omicron variant."

Whole genome sequencing has not detected any cases of the Omicron variant in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health.