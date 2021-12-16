Covid vaccine gets provisional approval for NZ kids aged 5-11

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

New Zealand’s medical regulator has given provisional approval for five to 11-year-olds to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.

File image of a child receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

File image of a child receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: istock.com)

Those in the age group will not be able to be vaccinated against Covid yet - Ministry of Health officials will now advise Government Ministers, who deliver the final sign off.

Once approved, those aged under 12 would receive the paediatric version of the Covid vaccine, which immunologist of University of Otago Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu described as "approximately one third of the adult dose".

Kids would get two doses, at least 21 days apart.

Earlier this month, it was anticipated children 5-11 would be eligible for the vaccination from late January.

Of the Delta outbreak, 2397 (24 per cent) of the 9963 cases were aged under 12. Thirty-seven of those children were hospitalised.

