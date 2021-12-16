Anti-Government protesters gather outside Parliament

Source: 1News

A large group of people have gathered outside Parliament to protest the Government, vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.

Protestors walking up the steps at Parliament in Wellington.

Earlier on Thursday about 1000 people gathered in Wellington’s Civic Square ahead of a march to Parliament.

The march was organised by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition and follows other protest action in the capital by the group last month.

Tamaki is currently facing charges for breaching a Covid-19 order and for breaching his bail conditions.

His bail conditions said that Tamaki should not organise, attend, support or speak at any protest in breach of Covid-19 public health orders.

The crowd was told Tamaki would not be attending today's event.

Police are in central Wellington monitoring the protest.

About 1000 people gathered at Wellington's Civic Square to march to Parliament.

1News understands Wellington public servants had been advised to work from home or conceal their identities ahead of the protest, out of fears they may be targeted by protesters.

Parliament officially broke up for its summer break on Wednesday.

Parliament's buildings were largely empty of staff and MPs on Thursday.

New Zealand also hit a significant milestone on Thursday: 90 per cent of all eligible people in the country are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

New ZealandWellingtonCoronavirus PandemicPolitics

