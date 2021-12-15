90% of Kiwis aged 12 and over now vaccinated against Covid

Ninety per cent of the New Zealand population aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination clinic sign. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

“We knew yesterday we’d reached the milestone, and now that the official count is through, we can formally recognise the hard work of everyone who has played their part, and who are continuing to do their bit,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

That means nearly 3.8 million people in New Zealand have rolled up their sleeves to get jabbed.

“This tremendous result could not have happened without the efforts of the many thousands of people across Aotearoa who’ve worked tirelessly since the vaccination programme was launched early this year to support the goal of getting every eligible New Zealander vaccinated,” Hipkins said.

“This includes our more than 15,000 vaccinators, as well as our DHB health teams, Māori and Pacific health providers, community NGOs, Government ministries and agencies, logistics, delivery and distribution centre staff, and the countless others who’ve been such an instrumental part of the programme’s success to date.”

But there was still more work to do, including among Māori and Pacific communities who haven’t reached the milestone said, he said.

It comes a day after Counties Manukau DHB hit the 90 per cent double jabbed rate for its eligible population.