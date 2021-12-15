Warriors 'genuinely excited' by Barrett's code swap comments

The Warriors have confirmed they are interested in Jordie Barrett after the All Blacks star said earlier this week he often considers a code swap each offseason.

Jordie Barrett dives in to score for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges told SENZ the club would no doubt be in contact with Barrett's representatives in the near future after hearing of his interest in the NRL.

“I get genuinely excited (by Barrett’s comments),” Hodges told SENZ.

“We’ll certainly be touching base with Jordie’s people if it’s something that’s serious for him and if it’s an opportunity he’s looking to pursue.

“It’s a conversation we’d love to have, we know he’s very, very good at his current job, but we’d certainly be keen to provide him an opportunity to show what he can do with us.”

Barrett made headlines earlier this week when he said on the What a Lad podcast the idea of playing rugby league often crossed his mind.

"To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think … I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," Barrett said.

"And who knows, I might. It crosses my mind a lot."

Barrett said he wouldn't know what position he'd play but backed his playmaking skills and kicking ability.

“I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows,” Barrett said.

“Maybe five-eighth? I wouldn't mind kicking the skin a few times on fourth and fifth tackle, or putting up some floater bombs.

“Defending in the front line too, you're allowed to be a grub in that game, so I'd love it.”

Hodges said their priority was making sure if the 36-Test All Black came to the NRL, there's only one place he'd go.

“The only disappointing part about Jordie’s comments is we want to be a club of destination," he said.

“Rather than him say that he’d love to play in the NRL, I’d love to hear him say that he wants to play for the Warriors and represent us all in rugby league like he has done in rugby union."

Any move would be a massive boost for the Warriors, especially after losing star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to a code swap in the other direction.

The Kiwi NRL club could be waiting a while though, with Barrett's 2021 form earning him the starting fullback spot in the All Blacks' line-up.