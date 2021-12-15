Video: NZ Post apologises after courier seen throwing parcels

NZ Post has apologised after a courier was filmed tossing parcels in Northland.

Whangārei woman Samantha Wilson told the NZ Herald she filmed the incident on Monday, writing online that it seemed the courier was trying to get them out of the rain.

Some of the parcels were marked fragile.

NZ Post's chief executive Brendon Main said it was an "isolated incident" and that customers could have confidence in his company's services.

"This is undoubtedly our busiest Christmas ever as far as the volume of packages that we're working through but there is no excuse for what's in the video," he told the Herald.

The contractor had been identified and spoken with them.

"We expect every package to be treated better than that."

The actions undid the hard work being done by others in the company, Main said.

"This is a small example, we know we've got thousands of people up and down the country who are doing things the right way," he said.

NZ Post said earlier this month it's been the busiest Christmas period on record, with 2.4 million parcels delivered every week.