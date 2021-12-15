Twenty-four hospitals around NZ to get upgrades

Twenty-four hospitals are in line for an upgrade, with 23 new intensive care and high dependency beds added to New Zealand’s stock.

A person in a hospital bed (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Health Minister Andrew Little made the announcement on Thursday, saying 36 different hospital upgrades would take place at hospitals around the country.

In total, changes would cost $644 million, coming from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, and includes intensive care and other upgrades at North Shore, Tauranga and Christchurch hospitals which have been previously announced.

“With high vaccination rates and better treatments and prevention methods, we are shifting to better support planned and routine care while also safely caring for Covid-19 patients,” Little said.

“Now in 2022 we will also add 75 new standard inpatient beds in hospitals.

“Additionally, 355 existing inpatient beds will be converted into isolation or negative pressure environments, and a number of hospitals will have ventilation upgrades. These upgrades will allow routine and planned care to continue and patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 to be treated, while helping to protect all patients, visitors and staff from the virus.

“The upgrades include 23 new ICU/HDU beds, as well as eight temporary bed conversions to ICU."

The Opposition has taken aim at the Government over ICU bed capacity – with its leader Christopher Luxon bringing up the topic in his first questioning of the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Little said the upgrades were about minimising disruption from the treatment of Covid patients.

“New Zealand’s success in responding to the pandemic means there has never been more than 11 Covid-19 patients in ICU at any one time. The vast majority of people who get Covid won’t need to go to hospital, let alone need an ICU bed. Increasing ICU/HDU capacity is part of the wider plan to rebuild our health system.”