Three more charged over death of man dumped at medical centre

A further three people have been charged over the death of a man found critically injured outside a South Auckland medical centre last month.

Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, 22, was dropped off outside the Takanini Medical Centre on November 21. He later died in Middlemore Hospital.

Two men aged 33 and 36, and a 48-year-old woman are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to injure with intent, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old man is also charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, while the 36-year-old man was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It follows the arrest of a 23-year-old woman on Monday who has been charged with murder.

“The police investigation remains ongoing and we can’t rule out further arrests being made,” Adkin said.

