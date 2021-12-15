Threat of flooding eases in Canterbury after heavy rainfall

The threat of flooding has eased in Canterbury after heavy rainfall in the region closed roads and prompted evacuations.

A car in flooded Canterbury, (Source: 1News)

About 75mm of rain fell in Christchurch the over the last 24 hours (as of 8am), with even more in coastal suburbs.

Heavier falls have also been recorded in Banks Peninsula, with 81mm in Akaroa and 97mm in Duvauchelles, Christchurch City Council head of Three Waters Helen Beaumont said in a statement on Thursday morning.

She said the Ōtākaro Avon and Ōpāwaho Heathcote Rivers spilled out of their banks in a number of places and many smaller waterways overflowed across roads and properties.

Firefighters helped some residents in Le Bons Bay to evacuate on Wednesday night after a stream burst its banks.

However, Beaumont said the council had not received any reports of houses in the city flooding above floor level.

"The city was well prepared with key stormwater grates checked and cleared, beach outfall dug out and pumps placed in a number of locations," she said.

"The stormwater storage basins in the upper Ōpāwaho Heathcote catchment are only partially full and the water will be released slowly over the next couple of days."

Meanwhile, some roads in Christchurch city and Banks Peninsula remain closed following flooding or slips.

The council advised motorists to take care, and anyone driving though ponded water should go as slow as possible so water doesn't damage people's property.

Beaumont said it was now fine for people in the region to flush toilets and run washing like normal, though, after a call on Wednesday night to halt such activities.

But she said people should still treat water with caution.

"There have been some wastewater overflows as a result of the heavy rain so we are advising that people treat any floodwater they come into contact with as potentially contaminated."