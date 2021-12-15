CCTV shows Auckland store being ransacked

A convenience store in Auckland's Mission Bay has been robbed for the fourth time this year, losing in the ballpark of $25,000 to $30,000.

Assistant manager at the Quick Picks Convenience store, Abdel, who didn't want his surname used, said they'd done well in the Covid-19 lockdowns being allowed to continue operation, but that advantage has been lost following yet another robbery.

"It's been sort of a rocky year, highs and lows," Abdel said.

"We kind of did well during the Covid because we had that convenience, but you know, since the recent incident all out profits that we generated, that advantage has just sort of slipped away."

In the most recent break-in, early Wednesday morning, he said they lost about $2000, made up of "high value" items like cigarettes and vapes, as well as some grocery items - a lesser amount this time after extra security was installed at the shop.

He also said the till was broken into but no cash stolen.

"They hit the shop around, I think it was 1.20am - 30 seconds I think it was. They just entered through the door, smashed it, came through and then we received the alert from police at around 5 o'clock," Abdel said.

Police told 1News they were notified about 4.50am and arrived at the Patteson Avenue address to find a smashed glass door.

"The cash register and other items are alleged to have been stolen from the store," a police spokesperson said.

"Police have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending against our local business owners, and we work hard to hold to account those responsible."

The dairy owners are frustrated at the repeated crime, though.

"I think it sort of tarnishes the image of Mission Bay, or the reputation in Mission Bay - it's seen as sort of a posh area," Abdel said.

"But these shops being that vulnerable doesn't create a very safe environment for people."

The offenders in this latest break-in have no yet been found, but police said they were making a number of inquiries to identify and locate those responsible, including reviewing CCTV.

"We continue to work with large and small retailers to help prevent crimes such as theft and robbery occurring at their premises," the spokesperson said.

"We provide advice and support to retail outlets to help improve security in their stores and make their premises less attractive for thieves. Police districts also conduct operations as appropriate targeting this criminal activity."

Police advised shop owners install CCTV and use signage making it obvious to shoppers that CCTV is present, which can act as a deterrent; work on the physical layout of the store – where possible, there should be a clear line of sight to all areas; and place any high value items out of the way or out of sight – keep items of value behind the counter or in a secure cabinet.

"We encourage people to stay vigilant to suspicious activity and urge anyone to call us if they have any concerns or witness any concerning behaviour," the spokesperson added.

"This may include people acting suspiciously, anyone who witnesses a robbery or burglary occurring or anyone who notices after the fact they have had items stolen. If it is happening now or you have immediate concerns for your own or someone else’s safety, call police on 111 or 105 to report a matter that has already happened.

"Preventing theft and burglary is a community effort, and while police are doing all we can to prevent offending and prosecute those responsible, we need everyone to stay vigilant, and call us if there is an opportunity to prevent a crime."

Police urged anyone with information about Wednesday morning's robbery to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211215/2516, or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

