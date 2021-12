Five people have been injured after a car crashed into a power pole in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Burbush Road, in Hamilton. (Source: Google Maps)

The crash occurred on Burbush Road, Burbush, about 3.45pm, police said.

Three people were seriously injured in the incident, while two others received moderate injuries.

The road will be closed between Te Kowhai Road and Exelby Road until mid-morning on Wednesday due to downed power lines.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.