Parker has 'no doubts' before rematch after eye-opening camp

Joseph Parker is entering his rematch with Derek Chisora on Sunday with "no doubts" he will make the boxing world take notice again, after failing to deliver on such a promised performance in recent bouts.

Parker returns to the ring against Chisora for the first time after the pair faced off in May, with the Kiwi coming out on top in a debated split decision despite getting knocked down in the first round.

This time, the 29-year-old wants to win with no questions on the table in Manchester.

"I know I've said it in the past where I've said I feel like I've improved and gotten better but I feel like this time I truly have," Parker said.

"It's the perfect opportunity with Derek - to have this rematch and show the improvements in the fight. It's the perfect opportunity to show it."

A key factor behind Parker's renewed confidence is the longer training camp he's had heading into Sunday's fight.

The former world champion has been slogging it out with trainer Andy Lee for almost two months heading into the rematch in comparison to the few weeks they had last time in May.

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker. (Source: Photosport)

The seven-week camp has allowed Parker and Lee to address plenty.

"I've been working on footwork, I've been working on keeping the stance, I've been working on defence, I've been working on controlled movement and picking my shots better.

"I can say this and that but until you see it on fight night, then you will probably understand or realise the difference in myself as a fighter."

Parker added his mentality has also been a working point.

"There are a lot of times where I'd lose focus or have lapses and there's a lot of times where I do something really good and then I'd move away from it."

The renewed focus extends beyond the ring too.

"I have no doubts in myself," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard for people to understand but sometimes as a fighter, you doubt yourself and you start questioning yourself but I just feel like this camp, everything's just clicked."

Parker takes on Chisora at approximately 11:30am NZT on Sunday.