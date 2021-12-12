Otago win T20 thriller after last-over sixes off Kuggeleijn

The Otago Volts have beaten Northern Districts a Super Smash thriller after hitting two lower-order batsmen hit sixes off Scott Kuggeleijn’s final over at Dunedin’s University Oval.

The Brave seemed in the box seat for victory with Otago at 137-7 and needing 10 from the final over with two new batsmen at the crease.

Angus McKenzie hit a single off the first ball, leaving the Brave needing 9 off 5.

Max Chu dispatched Black Caps quick Kuggeleijn’s second delivery onto the bank over square leg.

With the equation now three off four balls, Chu was a little fortunate to survive the next delivery as his attempted hook shot ballooned up on the leg side, but just out of reach of the Brave fielder.

The single gave McKenzie the chance to clear the rope himself as he hooked Kuggeleijn’s short ball away over fine leg to give the home side a three-wicket win.

Earlier, Neil Broom top scored for Otago with 62.