103 new Covid-19 cases in NZ

There are 103 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Auckland (86), Waikato (9), Northland (2), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (1), and Canterbury (2).

There is also one case in Nelson-Tasman, and one case in Taranaki that will be added to the cases total on Monday, the Ministry of Health said. The Taranaki case was announced overnight by Taranaki DHB.

One additional person with Covid has been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, meaning 61 cases are now in hospital, including three in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Seventy-five per cent of the eligible Māori population are now fully immunised, and 89 per cent of New Zealand's eligible population are fully vaccinated.

The two latest Northland cases have been linked to previously reported cases. One of the cases is a person based in Kaitaia and as a close contact of an existing case, has been isolating during their infectious period, the ministry said.

The second case is a person based in Paihia and is a household contact of an existing case.

In Auckland, further testing has been undertaken at Aria Park Retirement Village in Epsom after a staff member tested positive on Saturday. No further cases have been reported.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,751 people to isolate at home in the Auckland region, including 686 cases.

There are nine new cases in Waikato. Six are in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton, one in Tokoroa, and one in Ōtorohanga. One has been linked and investigations are pending for the remaining cases.

Five pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating throughout Waikato today with sites in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Huntly, and Ōtorohanga.

Positive wastewater samples have been collected from Taumaranui and Tokoroa, both of which have reported Covid cases in the past few days.

Two of the three cases being reported in the Bay of Plenty have been linked to previous cases, but investigations are ongoing to identify links for the remaining case. All three are located in the Tauranga area.

There is one new case to report in the Lakes DHB region, based in Rotorua and linked to the existing cluster.

The two Canterbury cases are linked, and are both located in Christchurch. They are both household members of existing cases, and are in a managed isolation facility.

One case has been announced at the border. The person arrived on December 10 from the UK, via United Arab Emirates. They tested positive for Covid from a day one test.

A border worker case, reported on December 11, remains under investigation.

On Saturday there were 63 cases announced. It was the first time under 70 cases had been recorded in New Zealand in 52 days, going back to October 20.