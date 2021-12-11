New Covid community case confirmed in Taranaki overnight

A new community Covid case has been confirmed in Eltham, Taranaki overnight.

Covid-19 testing sign in Taranaki (Source: Supplied)

The Taranaki District Health Board confirmed the case in a statement shared to Facebook on Saturday evening.

At this stage the latest case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara, the DHB said.

The new case is currently isolating at home and the DHB is working to identify any close contacts and locations of interest.

“Locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health’s website as soon as available,” the DHB said.

The DHB said the best way to determine community transmission in Eltham or other areas was to increase testing.

Taranaki health service providers will be holding a pop-up clinic on Sunday at the Eltham Kohanga Reo, 24 York Street from 10am – 3pm.

Those in the area with Covid symptoms, no matter how mild, are asked to get tested.

Other testing sites open on Sunday include saliva testing run by Ngāti Ruanui at Eltham Main Road from 9am – 1pm, Hāwera Hospital testing centre from 10am – 1pm and Taranaki Base Hospital testing centre from 9am – 3pm.

There were 63 new Covid cases announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday. Two historical cases were also announced in Taranaki and Southern regions.